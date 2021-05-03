Hamilton Twp. police kill man who reportedly pointed gun at officers in Warren County

Kristen Spicker, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
May 3—Hamilton Twp. police used "lethal force," the chief said, fatally shooting a man after he reportedly came out of an Adams Road home Sunday night and pointed a gun in the officers' direction.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Adams Road on a report of a man threatening to harm himself. Reports said the man had fired shots inside his home.

Once on the scene, police requested the Warren County Tactical Response Unit.

The preliminary investigation indicates that while waiting for the tactical response team to respond, the "individual emerged from the residence pointing a firearm at the direction of our officers, which caused our officers to defend themselves and use lethal force," the release read.

The release does not specify any additional information about the man who died.

Two officers are on standard administrative leave as a result, according to the department.

The department requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI will handle the investigation, along with Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

We will update this story as more information is available.

