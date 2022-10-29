Hamilton urges Bubba Wallace to hold head high moving ahead

150
JENNA FRYER
·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton wants NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to stay off social media, hold his head high and ignore his detractors as Wallace returns from a one-race suspension.

Wallace found an ally in Hamilton in 2020 when, as NASCAR's only Black driver at the top level, Wallace became a central figure of the nation's racial justice reckoning. He successfully called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events, and has taken a vocal role in social justice issues.

Hamilton is the only Black driver in F1.

Wallace missed last weekend's race because of a behavioral suspension for deliberately crashing Kyle Larson at Las Vegas and then trying to fight Larson. Wallace returned to his car Saturday at Martinsville Speedway and qualified 24th for his return race.

“I think the best thing he can do is not let anything pull you down. Just keep on pushing, keep your head up, do not give up, do not listen to the things that are being said, do not read what’s on social media and just keep believing,” Hamilton said after qualifying third Saturday for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

“I think if you let those things get to you, it can hold you back. So I just ask him to hold his head high and don’t give up.”

Wallace earlier Saturday acknowledged the suspension was difficult on him.

“I hated not being in that race. I was bummed, legit bummed that I wasn’t racing,” Wallace said at the Virginia track. "What have I learned? You have to think before you do. In this sport, it’s the heat of the moment-type things that get to you.

"Seeing that and going back and looking at a 10,000-foot view, definitely could have handled everything way different and been in a different spot. I put myself in a bad light, I put our team in a bad light, our sponsors. It’s just something that I’m not proud of, but moving on, moving forward I am not allowed to make that mistake again.”

Hamilton said he admires Wallace and nodded in understanding that there have been calls for Wallace to be penalized harsher by NASCAR — primarily by fans who don't like Wallace.

“I think what he stands for is amazing, he is so brave with being outspoken,” Hamilton said. “I saw his (Netflix) documentary and I am genuinely very proud of him.”

____

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Bubba Wallace says he’s learned his lesson after sitting out one race

    Bubba Wallace discussed moving beyond his one-race suspension for wrecking Kyle Larson at Texas.

  • Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series

    Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. “It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games tonight is not going to see someone that looks like them and as a result may make a decision against continuing to play our great game and move on to something else," Clark said before Friday night’s opener between Houston and Philadelphia. The 50-year-old Clark was a major league first baseman from 1995-2009, making the AL All-Star team in 2001.

  • Guilty: A former Capitol police officer was convicted on a charge he obstructed the January 6 investigation

    Current and former Capitol police officers testified at the trial of Michael Riley, who was found guilty of warning a rioter to delete evidence.

  • Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship

    Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of Saturday's Xfinity Series in a controversial victory that had the Martinsville Speedway crowd booing Gibbs. When the 20-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs went to victory lane, fans chanted “thank you, Grandpa,” to spoil the celebration. The victory moved Gibbs into next week's Xfinity Series championship finale, where he will race against three Chevrolet drivers from JR Motorsports.

  • 'Maybe I can get a blue check': O. J. Simpson congratulates Elon Musk on his Twitter deal and asks the billionaire to get him verified

    "Maybe I can get authenticated," Simpson said. "I've tried for years to get that blue check because there's so many fake O.J. Simpson accounts."

  • Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough says he acted in self-defense, seeks speedy hearing

    Jaylen McCollough has not played in a UT football game since the Oct. 9 incident, but was cleared last week by a university student conduct board.

  • Ty Gibbs' Punt-and-Run Xfinity Race Win Brings Boos on Halloween Weekend

    Why race winner took out Brandon Jones on last lap at Martinsville on way to Championship 4 berth.

  • Where to Watch NASCAR and F1 This Weekend (October 30th, 2022)

    The final elimination round of the NASCAR playoffs before the Championship Four highlights a major weekend in racing.

  • 'I'm blessed to see another year': Ohio State RB Miyan Williams celebrates birthday at PSU

    The Ohio State running back leads the team with 516 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in six games.

  • Cameron Crowe Considers Joining MCU With a Dazzler Movie

    Here’s an acclaimed director who doesn’t shun the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Rolling Stone while being profiled for the opening of his Almost Famous musical, filmmaker Cameron Crowe talked about his interest in taking on an MCU film, if there was a right fit for him.Thankfully, he was suggested to look up one X-Men in particular.

  • NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

    The NASCAR Cup Series is at the penultimate race of the season and the final race of the Round of 8 on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

  • UF Faculty Senate approves no-confidence vote on selection process of Ben Sasse

    The UF Faculty Senate held an emergency meeting about the choice of Senator Ben Sasse from Nebraska as the sole finalist for university president.

  • A passenger smoked a cigarette in a plane bathroom and sparked a trash can fire during a flight, airline said

    An Israeli passenger smoked a cigarette in the plane's bathroom on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok on Friday, per The Times of Israel.

  • Aston Martin's Formula 1 Cost Cap Issues Were Due to Desks and Chairs

    This morning, the FIA finally announced penalties for Red Bull Racing after the team overspent Formula 1's cost cap in 2021. It’ll have its wind tunnel and CFD hours reduced, but at the end of the day — but lost in the online discourse is the fact that Aston Martin also had cost cap filing errors, and possibly for the most hilarious reason in the world. It messed up filing expenditures for office furniture.

  • Canada's Trudeau says clear action plan needed to address Haiti crisis

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said a clear plan of action was needed before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation to assess the humanitarian and security crisis in the Caribbean nation. "I'm so pleased that there is such an interest by the Caribbean countries to be part of any solution," Trudeau told reporters in Winnipeg. "But, of course, before we establish any sort of mission, we need to see a clear plan of action."

  • Rishi Sunak to stamp out 'woke' policing

    Rishi Sunak is preparing to launch a major offensive on crime as ministers seek to emulate the success of an "anti-woke" police chief who has turned around two forces.

  • Brandon Jones eliminated after teammate tussle with Gibbs: 'Lost all respect today'

    MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brandon Jones’ last-ditch bid for a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race nearly had its Hail Mary moment Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. He had the lead in overtime, a fast car that started from the pole and seemingly friendly competition in teammate Ty Gibbs. By the time the checkered flag […]

  • Germany set to attach conditions to gas price 'brake', sources say

    The German government is likely to insist companies that benefit from a planned "brake" on gas prices meet conditions, such as staying in the country or preserving 90% of the jobs they provide for a year, sources familiar with matter told Reuters. Berlin last month set out an energy relief package, including a gas price brake and a cut in fuel sales tax to help households and small and medium-sized business (SMEs). The brake, which sets a certain price, differs from attempts to cap market prices, a measure the European Union has debated for weeks and been unable to agree, in part because of opposition from Germany that says it could make it harder to source supplies.

  • DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades

    A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday. The conviction of Maurice Hastings, 69, and a life sentence were vacated during an Oct. 20 court hearing at the request of prosecutors and his lawyers from the Los Angeles Innocence Project at California State University, Los Angeles.

  • Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90

    ATLANTA (AP) Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children, including former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley. Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.