Hamilton woman charged in assault at Fairfield bowling alley

Jan. 10—Fairfield police arrested an 18-year-old woman for assaulting a juvenile at a bowling alley right before the new year.

Emily Villa, of Kahn Avenue in Hamilton, was arrested around 11 p.m. Jan. 5, and was issued a summons to be arraigned at the Fairfield Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19, according to court records. She's charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Police said Villa allegedly assaulted a juvenile at Rollhouse Entertainment, a bowling alley at 5181 Dixie Highway. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 and was reported to police by a bowling alley employee.

"The juvenile was punched in the face and had a drink thrown on them," according to the police report.

Police report that Villa contacted police after still frames from security camera footage were circulated on social media and news sites.

Fairfield police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin said there was a "verbal exchange and then the assault" occurred.

According to the police report, Villa said she overheard the juvenile talking with her friends on another lane and "heard her say something she believed was directed at her."

Villa said she told the juvenile something as she was leaving, and the juvenile said something back.

"Villa said she walked back to the juvenile, threw a drink on her, and then hit her in the face," according to the police report.

The type of hit is in dispute as Villa told police it was an open-handed slap, but the juvenile said it was a closed-fisted punch.

The juvenile was bruised, but not treated, police said.