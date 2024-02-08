Hamilton woman indicted for felonious assault after allegedly shooting ex in groin

Feb. 8—A woman has been indicted on felony charges for allegedly shooting her ex-boyfriend in the groin at a Shuler Avenue residence.

Tonya Nester, 36, was arrested after the shooting about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 in the 1000 block of Shuler Avenue.

On Wednesday, a Butler County grand jury indict Nester for felonious assault and having weapons under disability. She was arraigned Thursday morning by common pleas Judge Keith Spaeth, who continued the $100,000 bond set in lower court.

Nester remains housed in the Butler County Jail. She is scheduled to be back on court Feb. 22 for a pretrial hearing.

A 911 caller named Nester as the suspect, telling dispatchers she came to the residence, began arguing with the victim and shot him "between the legs."

The 39-year-old victim was able to take the gun away from Nester, according to the 911 call, and she fled heading east to Crawford Woods.

Nester was taken into custody on Caldwell Street, according to Hamilton Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.