Hamlet Crime Report: April 6

Apr. 7—MARCH 26

HAMLET — At 2:17 p.m., police responded to a road on PVA of Oasis following a report of a suspect driving while under the influence of a substance. The case was closed by arrest.

MARCH 27

HAMLET — At 8:45 a.m., police responded to a field on Veterans Drive following a report of a suspect stabbing a victim multiple times. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

MARCH 29

HAMLET — At 1:54 p.m., police responded to a residence on Freeman Mill Road following a report of a suspect using $8,000 on the victim's debit card. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

MARCH 30

HAMLET — At 11:38 a.m., police responded to a church on Hylan Avenue following a report of a suspect being disorderly. The case was closed by arrest.

APRIL 1

HAMLET — At 3:44 p.m., police responded to a residence on Wilmington Street following a report of a suspect taking the victim's gun, valued at $400, from a vehicle without permission. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 2:39 p.m., police responded to a residence on Dennis Street following a report of a suspect damaging the victim's blue moped, valued at $800. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 2:17 p.m., police responded to a residence on Taylor Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing identification cards and bank cards, including $300 in cash and a $1,400 stimulus check. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

April 3

HAMLET — At 8:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Spring Street following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a residence and being in possession of methamphetamine. The case was closed by arrest.

HAMLET — At 6:42 p.m., police responded to a gas station on Cheraw Road following a report of a suspect refusing to leave the property. The case was closed by arrest.

HAMLET — At 1:18 p.m., police responded to a residence on James Avenue following a report of a suspect entering into a victim's vehicle without permission and possessing 3.5 grams of marijuana. The individual also had an active warrant for their arrest. The case was closed by arrest.

April 4

HAMLET — At 12:26 p.m., police responded to a residence on Charlotte Street following a report of a suspect assaulting a female and her child. The case was closed by exception, meaning other circumstances prevented arrest.

April 5

HAMLET — At 12:37 p.m., police responded to a residence on Quail Hollow Drive following a report of a suspect taking a victim's keys without permission, valued at $25. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 1:16 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Spring Street and Wiregrass Road following a report of a suspect pointing a firearm towards a victim. The case was closed by means other than arrest.