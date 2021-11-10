Hamlet man arrested after firing gun into air during argument

Nov. 10—HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department apprehended an individual in connection to a South Hamlet shooting Monday night.

Spencer Roosevelt Dowd, 53, is charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of people and discharge of firearms and other weapons.

Chief Dennis Brown said that officers were called to the scene in reference to a domestic dispute.

"[Sergeant Zeppetella and Detective Gagnon] handled it as quickly as they could," Brown said. The suspect was captured less than an hour after the initial report.

There were no injuries on the scene. The suspect allegedly fired the gun into the air only. Seventeen shell casings were found at the scene, according to Brown.

HPD responds to an average of 30-40 domestic disturbances a month. Brown said it's one of the most common calls that they receive.

Dowd has been placed into Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. He's scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 18.

Previous records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Dowd has multiple previous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, common law robbery, assault on a female and discharge of a firearm. Dowd most recently served prison time from 2015 to 2018 in Moore County for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

