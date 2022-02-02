Hamlet man charged with receiving over 25 pounds of marijuana

Feb. 2—HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a Hamlet man with receiving a package containing over 25 pounds of marijuana.

Eubelialdo Haro Ramirez, 42, of Airport Road, is charged with one felony count of trafficking marijuana and one misdemeanor count each of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, investigators with the Sheriff's Office narcotics unit were notified by U.S. Customs of a package that contained suspected marijuana and was intended to be delivered to an address on Airport Road.

On Monday, Jan. 31, a law enforcement officer delivered the package in question, according to a press release. An individual at the residence refused to accept the package and asked that it be left on the porch.

A short time later, a man, Ramirez, arrived and entered the residence. The suspect placed the package into his vehicle.

Investigators and deputies with the Sheriff's Office approached the suspect and secured the vehicle. The package was recovered and found to contain 25.6 pounds of marijuana.

Ramirez was also served with an outstanding failure to appear in Richmond County Court for marijuana trafficking and possession with intent to distribute cocaine from July of 2007.

The suspect was processed and placed into Richmond County Jail under a $200,000 secure bond. He's scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Feb. 10.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]