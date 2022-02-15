Hamlet man found with AR-15, marijuana after traffic stop

Feb. 15—CORDOVA — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a Hamlet man with illegally possessing an AR-15 along with 18 grams of suspected marijuana.

Leon Malik Zeigler, 24, is charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun and possession with intent to distribute marijuana; one misdemeanor count each of driving with a revoked license and failure to dim headlights, and was also served an outstanding order for arrest for child support.

On Monday, Feb. 14, at 1:20 a.m., deputies were patrolling the area of Old Cheraw HWY and observed a vehicle that failed to dim bright headlights for oncoming traffic.

A deputy attempted to locate the vehicle and observed the suspect making several turns and pulled into a yard, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Once stopped, the suspect exited the vehicle and became irate, according to the press release. The driver refused to return to his vehicle and became more argumentative.

The suspect was detained and identified. The responding deputy said he smelled marijuana, which Zeigler allegedly confessed to smoking.

Deputies located an AR-15 assault rifle under a blanket in the backseat, along with 40 .556 caliber rounds. Approximately 18 grams of marijuana were also located, as well as $4,800 in cash.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Zeigler has a previous charge of a crime against nature from 2016.

Zeigler was processed and placed into Richmond County Jail under a $30,106, secured bond. He's scheduled to appear in District Court on March 3.