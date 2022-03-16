Hamlet police seek suspect from July 2021 murder

Mar. 16—HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department is looking for Derrick Antwan Davis for questioning in connection to a murder from last summer.

The murder took place on Monroe Avenue on July 27. Three people were left in critical condition after the shooting.

"We've received tips [on the identity of the perpetrators], our detectives and the SBI [State Bureau of Investigation] are following up," said Chief Dennis Brown in July.

At this time, HPD does not have any warrants for the suspect.

Law enforcement is asking that anyone with information with this individual or their whereabouts to contact HPD at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.