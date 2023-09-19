Hamlin Police officer fears termination following traffic stop involving well known business man
Hamlin Police officer Joseph Benavides is the subject of local conversation in his town. Benavides performing a traffic stop that he claims was minor and warranted. Though some members of his family have addressed the city council, saying that Benavides is now facing repercussions such as termination. Not because of his actions but because the person he pulled over has alleged "connections" in the City Council.