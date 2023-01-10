2

Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he collapsing in the middle of a game last week. (Jan. 10) (AP Video: Patrick Orsagos)

Recommended Stories

  • Health officials provide update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin

    Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Monday and returned to Buffalo.

  • Letters to the Editor

    Also: McCarthy, 415 / Election Deniers, 20

  • Europe has avoided energy collapse. But is the crisis over?

    Europe has dodged an energy apocalypse this winter, economists and officials say, thanks to unusually warm weather and efforts to find other sources of natural gas after Russia cut off most of its supply to the continent. Natural gas suppliers in recent days have increased their stocks at a time when they're usually being drawn down — an unexpected boost that has relieved fears of gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories running out by winter's end. As a result, short-term gas prices have fallen from record highs, dropping from 18 times what they were before Russia massed troops on Ukraine's border in early 2021 to four times higher.

  • Dax Harwood On FTR’s Match With The Acclaimed: At That Point In Time, We Didn’t Want The Tag Belts

    Dax Harwood reveals FTR‘s loss to The Acclaimed last month […]

  • Javonte Green to undergo arthroscopic procedure on right knee

    Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks following the procedure.

  • This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below

    The contemporary home, called Constellations, comes with private beach access and dual primary suites.

  • Dunkin’-loving Ben Affleck serves coffee and humor to drive-thru customers in Boston

    One customer described him as “incredibly funny and quick-witted.”

  • U.S. Interior Department names Elizabeth Klein to oversee offshore energy

    The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday named Elizabeth Klein, a lawyer who worked in the Obama and Clinton administrations, to head the bureau that oversees offshore oil, gas and wind development. Klein will take over for the current head of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Amanda Lefton, who has resigned from the post effective Jan. 19. She had initially been nominated by the White House to be the Deputy Interior Secretary under current chief Deb Haaland but was withdrawn from consideration in March 2021 amid opposition from moderate Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, whose vote was needed for her confirmation, over concerns that Klein was opposed to oil development.

  • Lawyer: Scammed clients get new shot at disability benefits

    Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement reached with the Social Security Administration would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney Eric Conn to request a new hearing to have their benefits reinstated, according to a statement by attorney Ned Pillersdorf. Pillersdorf and dozens of other lawyers have worked with former Conn clients who lost their benefits after he was charged in the scam.

  • WWE Announces Johnny Gargano Is Unable To Compete Due To A Grade 2 AC Sprain

    Johnny Gargano is currently sidelined. During the January 9 episode […]

  • Stocks rise as Powell remarks avoid rate policy

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended higher Tuesday on investor relief that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on rate policy in his first public appearance of the year.The Dow ended half a percent higher. The S&P 500 finished up seven tenths of a percent, while the Nasdaq rose a full percent.Powell said at a forum sponsored by the Swedish central bank that the Fed's independence is essential for it to battle inflation, but he offered no clues on future interest rate hikes. George Ball is chairman of Sanders Morris Harris. "He was quite careful not to say anything that would tip his hand or tip his hand differently as to the monetary policy so that there was no new light shed on what the Fed may do next. And that's really the big question right now. Everybody wants direction from the Fed, and that direction may be a year or a year and a half off... Right now, the Fed is going to stay hawkish in tone. They are going to stay even handed and will raise rates in more moderate steps, but raise rates to something like a 5% or 5.25% level over the first half of the year. And then we'll probably just keep it there for a long time until circumstances change substantially."Tech shares, including Amazon and Microsoft, gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost on Tuesday. Shares of Broadcom fell, but pared much of the losses by the close, after a report said Apple plans to replace a Broadcom chip from its devices with an in-house design in 2025.Shares of investment bank Jefferies Financial rose, a day after it posted its second-best year for investment banking revenue.And shares of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped more than 27% as retail investors speculated it could be a potential acquisition target and as short-sellers closed out their bets on the stock falling.The struggling retailer on Tuesday also said it will lay off more employees in an attempt to reduce costs, a week after announcing it was considering filing for bankruptcy.

  • Bills' Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo for recovery

    Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is finally back in Buffalo, more than a week after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati.

  • Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto

    The Cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021. The biggest problem in the young blockchain-powered financial services industry is mistrust.

  • Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted on Sunday. “I want to give back an ounce…

  • Tom Brady: I think we’ll be as healthy as we’ve been all season Monday night

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won as an underdog in the playoffs and he’s lost as a favorite, so he knows as well as anyone that what happened in the weeks and months leading up to a game is less significant than what happens on the day itself. After an 8-9 season, the Bucs have [more]

  • 2 snowmobilers dead in Colorado avalanche

    Two men were killed when they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains, authorities in Colorado said Sunday.

  • Will the Bucs get Ryan Jensen back for playoff game vs. Cowboys?

    Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get their Pro Bowl center back in time for Monday night's wild-card game?

  • Jon Rahm wipes out Collin Morikawa's 7-shot lead to win Sentry Tournament of Champions

    Collin Morikawa's collapse late at Kapalua opened the door for a Jon Rahm win on Sunday afternoon.

  • We gained additional time there, but what has Russia gained? Zelenskyy on Soledar

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have gained additional time and forces for Ukraine in the city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address Quote: "I thank all our warriors who are defending the city of Bakhmut and demonstrating incredible resilience.

  • Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate

    A court in Romania's capital Bucharest has upheld the 30-day arrest of divisive social media personality and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate on charges of organized crime, human trafficking and rape, an official said late Tuesday. Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, said the court rejected an appeal by Tate against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on Dec. 29 for 24 hours along with his brother Tristan, who was charged in the same case.