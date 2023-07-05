Hammam, bar and cosmetologist – media finds out about luxuries of armoured train Putin uses for transportation

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin travels via railway in a train worth more than 6 billion roubles [US$67.1 million – ed.]. The carriages are equipped with a hammam, a gym, a beauty parlour and a cinema.

Source: The Dossier Center in cooperation with CNN, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Westdeutscher Rundfunk and Norddeutscher Rundfunk

Quote: "The management of the Russian Railways and dozens of officers from the Federal Security Service are in charge of the special train of Vladimir Putin. New carriages for the train were already being built during the first presidential term of Putin. The latest purchases have been special carriages with a gym, a hammam, a bar and a cinema. The train cost at least 6.8 billion roubles from the state budget."

Details: Reportedly, the Tsirkon Service enterprise is manufacturing the carriages. The internal documents of Tsirkon report that in the last few years the company has been engaged in a special task and preparing a sports and health carriage for Putin.

Carriage layout

In particular, this carriage allows the Russian dictator not only to travel in comfort but also to take care of himself.

There is a beauty parlour, a gym and even a hammam, and if necessary, a person’s life can be saved in this carriage as modern medical equipment is installed in it.

However, procedures of another nature are on the agenda. There is a radiolifting device, the Ionto Beauty cosmetology machine, the Ionto Sono ultrasound therapy device, the Circus magnifying lamp, and much more for these purposes.

In particular, the machine and devices can rejuvenate skin with the help of high-frequency radio waves, conduct a vacuum cleanse etc.

The beauty parlour is protected from bugging with "hardware devices that protect from leakage of acoustic information" installed.

An adjacent room is the gym. It is equipped with a bench for crunches, a simulator for hyperextension, a step-platform, a tatami, a gymnastic mat and dumbbells weighing up to 8 kg. The security service of the president also paid special attention to the equipment for training hip muscles.

An obligatory demand while preparing the carriages for operation is the availability of Russian television, which must not be interrupted when the train is passing through areas where there may be no signal.

Currently, Tsirkon is building a "carriage with a multi-media centre", the second sport and recreation carriage and two luxury carriages.

Reportedly, 22 carriages, eight of which were produced back in Soviet times and the rest since 2004, are at Putin’s command. Not all the carriages are being used simultaneously.

Dozens of Federal Security Service officers, responsible for the president’s protection and special communication, are maintaining the train daily.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!