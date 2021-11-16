Hammer assault victim released from hospital; suspect charged

Nov. 15—GOOD THUNDER — An 83-year-old metal artist who was attacked with a hammer by an acquaintance is back at home recovering while the suspected assailant has been charged with felonies.

Arnie Lillo was hit in the head Thursday outside his rural Good Thunder residence and was hospitalized with a skull fracture and bleeding on his brain, court documents say.

Lillo came home from the hospital Saturday, according to his assistant Robyn Block. Given the severity of his injuries, Block said Lillo is "doing pretty awesome."

But Lillo has headaches and is easily fatigued and will have to take at least six weeks off work due to a weight-lifting restriction, Block said.

Lillo is a metal fabricator who makes custom pieces for clients. Hundreds of pieces of metal artwork also are on display on his property, which is typically open for the public to visit but is closed now while he is recovering.

Block has started a GoFundMe page to help Lillo with medical expenses and living expenses until he can get back to work. Go to www.gofundme.com/f/arnies-angels to donate.

Suspect Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 34, of Evan and Minneapolis, was charged with felony counts of assault and robbery Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

McMurtrey remains hospitalized after crashing his vehicle while allegedly fleeing police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest upon release from the hospital.

The charges say McMurtrey had been harassing someone Lillo works with and had threatened to kill that person, as well as Lillo and himself.

Lillo told investigators McMurtrey came to his property Wednesday afternoon and they were having a normal conversation when McMurtrey got behind him and hit him in the back of the head. Lillo said he fell, saw that McMurtrey had a hammer and McMurtrey tried to hit him again.

McMurtrey then took Lillo's cellphone and ran away, according to the court complaint.

Lillo got to his truck and drove around for a while when he realized McMurtrey had also gotten into his vehicle and was following him. Lillo said he lost McMurtrey and drove to a neighbor's residence for help.

The Blue Earth County sheriff's detective who went to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital emergency room to interview Lillo observed he had bleeding wounds to his head and hand and had an eye that was closed shut.

Blood and a clump of hair were found on the driveway of Lillo's property. A surveillance system, which McMurtrey had helped install, was missing.

McMurtrey was spotted later near Sleepy Eye and crashed into a semi while fleeing, according to a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office news release last week. He has not been charged in the pursuit.