Hammer associate Bigg Marv charged with rape (1:49 p.m.)

UPDATE: Aug. 5, 2022

This case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence as of June 15, 2010.

LIVERMORE – Marvin Grant, known as Bigg Marv on the A&E reality show that documents the life of rapper MC Hammer in Tracy, has been arrested and charged with raping a woman he had met on Twitter.com. Grant was released Sunday on $60,000 bail.

Grant, a Manteca resident, was arrested Thursday at the home of Stanley Burrell, who goes by Hammer.

Lt. Matthew Sarsfeld of the Livermore Police said Grant had romantic e-mail and telephone conversations with a 40-year-old woman of Los Angeles after they met on Twitter.com.

The two met for the first time at a Livermore hotel on July 28. The following morning, the woman walked into the police department to report she had been raped by Grant, Sarsfeld said.

