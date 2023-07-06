Hammer attack outside East Providence grocery store sends one to hospital

EAST PROVIDENCE – East Providence police say a man struck another person in the head with a hammer outside of a Willett Avenue grocery store on Wednesday.

The person who was struck sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, said East Providence police Chief Christopher D. Francesconi.

The suspect will be charged with felony assault and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, Franscesconi said. The identity of the suspect was not released.

The incident took place near a store on the 1000 block of Willett Avenue Wednesday afternoon, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: One in custody, victim in hospital after East Providence hammer attack