Hammer time: Transit Police arrest man for smashing door of substation

In a crime that would make even MC Hammer say “oh my lord,” authorities arrested a Boston man Thursday afternoon for allegedly smashing the door of a police substation with a hammer.

Transit Police say around 3:30 p.m., 45-year-old Michael Williams was roaming the corridors of South Station with what appeared to be hammer wrapped in a cloth. Williams then proceeded to walk directly to the Transit Police station house, where roll call was in session, and smash the front door with the hammer, according to officials.

Multiple officers rushed out of the substation and immediately arrested him.

There were no reports of any injuries.

