Hammer-wielding man attacks McDonald’s worker then runs off, Virginia officials say

Officials in Virginia are looking for a man they say attacked an employee at a McDonald’s.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 48-year-old Bertram Smithen from Lorton, Virginia.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, officials say Smithen went to a McDonald’s in Ladysmith and attacked an employee with a hammer and began fighting several others, according to a news release.

After the attack, authorities say Smithen tried to get into an occupied vehicle in the parking lot before he ran into the woods behind the McDonald’s.

Officials say there is an active manhunt for Smithen, and he should be considered dangerous. Anyone who comes across him is told not to approach him and is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400.

Ladysmith is about 40 miles north of Richmond.

