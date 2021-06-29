Hammer-wielding man holds family hostage for hours in Tennessee home, police say

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read

A Tennessee family was held hostage in their home for hours over the weekend, officials say.

A man, who authorities identified as David Paul Scott, broke into the home on Tight Bark Hollow Road in Petersburg early Sunday and “assaulted a male subject with a hammer,” according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott then held the family hostage in the home for several hours, the sheriff’s office says.

Eventually, one of the family members wrestled a phone from him to call 911.

Deputies then talked Scott out of the house, where law enforcement members were waiting with tasers to “bring Mr. Scott down,” the sheriff’s office says.

He was “subdued by the taser” and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office says. He had a wooden baseball bat with him in addition to the hammer.

The sheriff’s office says the “male subject” was taken to a hospital with severe lacerations on his head.

Scott was charged with “aggravated assault, domestic assault, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping and resisting stop, frisk, halt,” the sheriff’s office says.

No additional details were released Tuesday.

Giles County is in southern Tennessee, near the Alabama state line and about 140 miles west of Chattanooga.

Sam’s Club worker wrestles gun from man who kidnapped him in parking lot, TN cops say

North Carolina man found driving with girlfriend’s body in car, Tennessee cops say

‘Active shooter’ fires at Walmart truck as workers unload it at NC store, police say

‘Come here boy.’ Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old mowing his lawn, Tennessee police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee awards $4.5M in grants to train new teachers

    The Tennessee Department of Education has awarded $4.5 million in grants for its Grow Your Own teacher training program through COVID-19 pandemic federal relief funds.

  • Deadly shooting in parking lot of Columbia motel, Richland County deputies say

    Deputies found the body of a 30-year-old man who had been shot and killed.

  • The Delta variant and vaccine failures push South Africa back into lockdown

    How bad is South Africa’s Covid-19 situation? Based on the limited sequencing that’s been done, it appears that the Delta variant has emerged as the dominant variant in the latest resurgence. The previous Covid-19 resurgence, which peaked in January 2021, was dominated by the Beta variant.

  • Gilmore Girls star Kelly Bishop is coming to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    The reunions continue on the Amy Sherman-Palladino series.

  • The Do's and Don'ts of Helping Dogs in Hot Cars

    Dogs die in hot cars every year. Here’s what to do if you see a dog in a hot car and how to advocate for pups everywhere.

  • Spain passes first draft of self-ID gender bill

    The Spanish government on Tuesday (June 29) approved a draft bill to let anyone over the age of 14 change gender on official records, without a psychological assessment or two years of hormone therapy, which was previously required.The draft bill will now go to a public hearing before another cabinet reading, then a vote in parliament.Equality Minister Irene Montero called it "a giant step forward".But some activists and families of transgender children say the "self-ID" law - which would require parental approval for 14-16 year-olds - doesn't go far enough, since it leaves out younger children, and those aged 12-13 would still need a court process.Aida Chacon is the mother of a non-binary child:"We have trans minors in our families and most of them are left out of this law. I think this is unfair because just as we know, aged three or four, or when we start to reason, who we are; in the same way they are more than aware of their identity at three years of age."Some feminist groups oppose the bill as regressive. The draft bill, which also bans LGBT conversion therapies, will allow trans people to declare their gender by filling out a form at a registry office then confirming it three months later.It puts Spain among two dozen countries that want to decouple gender-choice from medical procedures.And if passed, would make it the largest European country to introduce self-identification.

  • Monday is the last day to opt out of the first child tax credit payment. What to know

    The first direct payments are scheduled for July 15. But families can opt out of the monthly checks and instead receive the full credit as a lump sum when they file their 2021 taxes.

  • 3 Reasons You're Not Losing Weight On Intermittent Fasting

    These common mistakes could be keeping the scale stuck.

  • Husband wanted for questioning in disappearance of North Carolina woman arrested on felony larceny charges following multi-county car chase

    The 39-year-old’s husband, Carl Wiggins, was arrested on June 23 for allegedly stealing an SUV and leading authorities on a multi-county car chase.

  • NeNe Leakes Shares Husband Gregg’s Cancer Has Returned And He’s Been Hospitalized

    Colorectal cancer disproportionately affects Black men at a rate of 20 percent higher than any other racial or ethnic group

  • Nick Jonas pulls over to surprise fan wearing Jonas Brothers shirt

    "Nice shirt," Jonas told the fan, who was walking her dog.

  • UPS driver’s special connection with a customer

    ABC News’ Will Ganss has the story of the delivery driver and the young UPS fan.

  • Tia Mowry opens up about her postpartum body: 'I literally thought something was wrong with me'

    The mom of two talks picky eaters and how society's expectations gave her an "unhealthy perspective" after she gave birth.

  • Chicago Woman Handcuffed Naked During Botched Raid In 2019 Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Mayor Lori Lightfoot

    Anjanette Young -- the Chicagoan who was subjected to a botched 2019 police raid wherein which she was handcuffed while naked -- recently said in a press conference that she's still seeking justice and feels "betrayed" by the city's mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

  • She survived childhood sexual abuse. Now she’s on a mission to provide healing through storytelling

    According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), a child is sexually abused every 9 minutes. Amita Swadhin was one of them. In 1991, at the age of 13, she revealed to her mother that her own father has been sexually abusing her for years. Mandated reporting requires the therapist to alert the authorities, and for Swadhin, that experience only heightened her trauma. “Social workers, police officers, and prosecutors descended on our home. And I use that word intentionally because that's how it felt," Swadhin remembers. "They threatened to incarcerate my mother who had been a victim of my father's violence for over 16 years.” “Coming out for survivors of child sexual abuse, I feel like it's a very parallel process to coming out or coming out non-binary — which are two other pieces of my identity," says Swadhin. “Our intervention in rape culture is about uplifting who we feel are some of the most vulnerable survivors who often get left out of movements to end sexual violence. We center Black and indigenous two-spirit, transgender, intersex, and non-binary survivors of child sexual abuse specifically," says Swadhin. Mirror Memoirs is one of several coalitions fighting for policy changes that would create safe and supportive resources for children who are sexually abused. Swadhin knows the grief that comes with addressing sexual trauma. She also knows how important community is to addressing sexual violence, fostering health relationships, and finding path to healing. “How do you give consent for most of us who were raped or sexually assaulted as children, particularly by our family members or in our homes, it's very hard to learn these very basic things, but we have to figure out how to strengthen our ability to be in relationships, because that is literally the only thing that we have to rely on for our healing and our wellness. To learn more about Amita's work and the upcoming archives project, visit Mirror Memoirs.

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • Prosecutor: At Idaho Capitol, Bundy, co-defendant decided ‘rules don’t apply to them’

    A jury was seated, and opening arguments and witness testimony took place Monday as Ammon Bundy’s jury trial began.

  • 14-year-old was assaulted at 2018 Halloween party, NC cops say. Now 6 men are charged

    Multiple people at the party recorded the assault, police said.

  • 'Tell Your Cousin Goodbye:' Mom’s Burnt Remains Found On Road Hours After She Got In Mysterious Black Car

    Investigators are looking for leads after the naked body of a young Atlanta mother was found burning under a bridge on a rural roadside late last week. Brittany Wicklein’s scorched remains were recovered by investigators on the side of South Fulton roadway on Friday hours after she was seen getting into an unidentified black car, according to a police report obtained by Oxygen.com. She was 31. On June 18, local firefighters responded to a grass fire on the corner of Jones Road by Georgia State R

  • Officer stopping catalytic converter theft kills man armed with gun, Texas police say

    The officer was trying to arrest a catalytic converter theft suspect when another man approached him with a gun, Texas police say.