Hammer-wielding man tied to several attacks on public transit wanted by Chicago Police Department

Chicago police are hunting down a hammer-wielding suspect wanted for several attacks on the city's buses and metro line.

The Bureau of Counter-Terrorism Public Transportation sent a community alert asking the public for help in identifying the suspect, who is thought to be connected to at least four attacks since July.

The man is "known to use a hammer" in his attacks, and he is wanted for aggravated battery, according to the Chicago Police Department's website.

Surveillance footage from all four attacks showed the same black male at all four scenes. He is often seen with a do-rag on his head, red shoes, and sometimes a duffle bag in the footage.

The first attack was reported July 21 on a bus, and similar attacks were reported on Aug. 6, Aug. 13, and Aug. 18 that authorities believe are connected with the first attack.

Anyone with information has been instructed to call public transportation at 312-745-4443. Anyone who encounters him is told not to confront him but instead call 911.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

