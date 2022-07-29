Hammer-wielding man wanted for busting Starbucks windows, posting statement about Israel —NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigating

A hammer-wielding attacker busted two windows at a Manhattan Starbucks after posting a note about Jews in Egypt, police said Friday.

The suspect, who appears on surveillance photos with a shaved head, went up to the 9th Ave. Starbucks near W. 43rd St. just before 1 a.m. and posted his message: “Ban Israel. Move Away from Egypt and Get out of My Country.”

He then busted the front glass door and a side window using a hammer and ran off.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.