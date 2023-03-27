Hammerhead Energy's (NASDAQ:HHRS) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hammerhead Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = CA$269m ÷ (CA$1.6b - CA$142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Hammerhead Energy has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Oil and Gas industry average of 21%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hammerhead Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hammerhead Energy.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Hammerhead Energy is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses one year ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 19%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line On Hammerhead Energy's ROCE

To bring it all together, Hammerhead Energy has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 23% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hammerhead Energy and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

