Hammerling-Hodgers: Know these signs of child abuse; you might just save a life

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Trinity, 9, told her mother she noticed a bump in her private area that was spreading.

Jay, 7, dresses frequently with long sleeve shirts to cover the bruises on his arm when he goes to school.

Both Trinity and Jay were taken to a dermatologist for evaluation and both were diagnosed with skin lesions resulting from sexual and physical abuse by someone they knew.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in the United States. Now is the time to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect that occurs daily throughout the year.

If a child has been a victim of abuse, we not only need to intervene but help other family members or children who may be affected.

Sadly, 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before age 18, and most of them know their abuser.

Not all child abuse will be displayed with obvious signs or symptoms.

Parents, teachers and health care providers are on the front lines of observing unusual behavior in children and adults that can signal that something may not be right.

Unfortunately, children can be an easy target for someone with abusive behaviors or tendencies.

Children often do not know they’re experiencing abuse by an inappropriate touch. Also, children may not know any better and believe this is how the world works with inappropriate behaviors, especially if it’s from a trusted person.

There are four different categories of child abuse that can cause harm.

Physical abuse. When most people hear the term “child abuse,” they think of wounds or bruises. Physical abuse can also include beating, burning and biting. Be sure to look out for injuries that don’t appear to match the explanation or untreated medical needs that can be red flags for physical abuse. Physical abuse doesn’t have to take the form of a bruise on the arm or face. Various examples can include bruises and welts that seem to be always there or observing injuries in odd places. Emotional abuse. This is also also known as psychological abuse. Some examples of emotional abuse are name calling or making demeaning comments that can result in low self-esteem or depression. Neglect. This is the most common type of child abuse. Parents can be neglectful to a child due to mental illness, a substance abuse problem or are too busy with work or a significant other. Warning signs for neglect include poor growth, weight loss and poor hygiene. Sexual abuse. This includes inappropriate touching or fondling, and forced sexual acts. The abuse can be an isolated incident or repetitive acts that occur for years from a family member, neighbor, babysitter, someone from church or school. Be aware that a lot of times the perpetrators are people closest to the family, including friends or relatives — people that nobody would think of committing such horrible acts. Certain signs or symptoms can indicate sexual abuse in children such as pain, itching, bruising or bleeding in the genital area.

“During National Child Abuse Prevention Month it’s important to note the strong partnership that exists between our State Attorney, Sheriff, and Child Protection Team housed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Brevard," said State Representative Tyler Sirois, a board member and former President of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Brevard. "Our investigators and social workers perform critical work and they are unsung heroes in the fight against child abuse.”

If you have a loved one that you think needs help, reach out now. Or if you know a child that could be a victim of abuse, call for help. Let them know that they are not alone and there is help.

With so many resources here in Brevard County from the Children’s Advocacy Center to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office to the Salvation Army or Women’s Center, you can understand how to empower victims of abuse by starting a difficult conversation, knowing what red flags to look for, and directing them to an agency for help.

Susan Hammerling-Hodgers, a Member of the National Psoriasis Foundation, is a PA-C (Certified Physician Assistant) and MPAS (Master of Physician Assistant Studies) and works at Brevard Skin and Cancer at the Merritt Island, Titusville and Rockledge offices.

