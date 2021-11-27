Hammond fisherman gets new trial in sex abuse case

Nov. 26—A Hammond fisherman sentenced in 2019 to more than 13 years in prison for sex crimes will get a new trial.

A judge in Marion County, where Dennis Lee Sturgell Sr., 69, was imprisoned at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem, determined he received ineffective counsel from his original attorney.

Sturgell was sentenced in January 2019 for various counts involving first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree sex abuse, bribing a witness and witness tampering.

In September, Judge Claudia Burton vacated the verdicts. The case has been sent back to Clatsop County Circuit Court, and Sturgell is back in the county jail.

A trial date has not yet been set. Sturgell — now represented by Lane Borg, the former executive director of the state Office of Public Defense Services — is trying to get his bail reduced.

"We're back at square one," Deputy District Attorney Dawn Buzzard said.

Buzzard prosecuted the case with attorney Daniel Wendel from the Oregon Department of Justice. Because of local law enforcement's personal ties to the victim, Wendel led the prosecution.

Sturgell's alleged crimes took place in August 2015. After drinking with a young woman at a Warrenton bar and buying shots for her, Sturgell, over the course of the night, gave her cocaine and had sex with her at his Naselle, Washington, property and in an Astoria hotel. The jury found that the victim was too intoxicated to consent.

Two other individuals — an Astoria man and another Hammond fisherman — were given probation in connection with the case. The Astoria man joined Sturgell in the hotel room and engaged in sexual activity with the victim. The other fisherman set up a meeting between Sturgell and the victim's father, at which Sturgell allegedly offered $5,000 in exchange for dropping the case and threatened to damage the victim's reputation.

The reason for Sturgell's retrial is that his attorney, Jason Thompson, of Salem, did not object when the state introduced Sturgell's security release agreement from November 2017 as a trial exhibit.

The state entered the document into evidence because it named his alleged victim as someone Sturgell should not have contact with, proving that Sturgell thought the woman might be called as a witness against him. This in turn could prove that when Sturgell offered the victim's father $5,000, he knew he was interfering with a potential witness.

Thompson allowed the release agreement because it revealed that Sturgell had put up $50,000 for bail, bolstering Thompson's argument that if Sturgell had really wanted to bribe a witness, he had a lot more money on hand.

But the document also contained information that could have prejudiced the jury against Sturgell, according to Judge Burton.

The release agreement listed a handful of sex abuse charges that had already been dismissed. "The jury was not informed that these charges had been dismissed or cautioned not to consider them," Burton wrote in her ruling.

The document said Sturgell agreed to "appear in Clatsop Circuit Court for all hearings/appearances in this and all of my other cases." "The jury was not informed that (Sturgell) had no other cases," Burton wrote.

The release agreement also said Sturgell "will not possess firearms, weapons, or ammunition," that he would be monitored at an intensive level — the highest — and that his bail was set at $500,000.

"Thus, the jury was given a document that made it appear as if (Sturgell) had other charges and/or other cases pending against him, and that suggested, by the intensive monitoring, the weapons restrictions, and the high bail amount, that he was a dangerous individual," Burton wrote.

The information from the release agreement that both the state and Thompson wanted before the jury could have been introduced by some other means, she wrote.

In not objecting to the state's use of the release agreement, Thompson did his client a disservice, according to Burton. She wrote that, had Thompson objected, she "cannot imagine a trial judge allowing a jury to see a document" that contains so many elements liable to bias them.

On the sex offense charges, which were based solely on the testimony of the victim, the jury rendered nonunanimous verdicts.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that nonunanimous verdicts are unconstitutional violations of the Sixth Amendment right to trial by impartial jury. But the court held this year that its ruling was not retroactive. State lawmakers are considering whether to allow people convicted by nonunanimous verdicts in Oregon before the court ruling to seek relief.

"I find that there is a small but not inconsequential possibility that the information in the release agreement could have been the factor that tipped a couple of jurors over to believing that (Sturgell) was a dangerous criminal, and therefore that (the victim's) testimony was true," Burton wrote. "Which is to say, I find that admission of the release agreement had a tendency to affect the result."

Burton argues that the same may have been true of the jury's unanimous verdicts convicting Sturgell of bribing and tampering with a witness — charges based solely on the word of the victim's father — "especially if the release agreement had already led some jurors to believe" the victim, Burton wrote.

"Again, I find that there was a tendency to affect the result," Burton wrote.

Sturgell made other claims about the ineffectiveness of counsel, and several additional claims for post-conviction relief, that Burton dismissed.