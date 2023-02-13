Hammond man suspected of shooting at Fowler police officer

A Fowler Police Department cruiser, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Fowler.

FOWLER, Ind. — Kevin S. Varner of Hammond shot at a Fowler police officer who stopped his car in the area of Fifth Street and U.S. 52, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Varner, 51, shot out his car's rear window about 5:05 p.m. Sunday as he took aim at the Fowler officer, according to the sheriff's office.

The officer was not injured, and a short pursuit started, according to the sheriff's office.

It ended at U.S. 52 and East Benton County Road 150 South, where Varner wrecked his car and ran away from the wreck, according to the sheriff's office. Varner was caught about a quarter-of-a-mile from the wreck, where police also found the firearm used to shoot at the Fowler officer, according to the sheriff's office.

Varner was taken to a Lafayette area hospital after his apprehension for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Indiana State Police are investigating the criminal allegations against Varner, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Agencies assisting in this case include Fowler police, Benton County Sheriffs Office, Warren County Sheriffs Office, Purdue University police explosive-detecting K9, Oxford Town Marshal, Benton County EMS and Benton County EMA.

