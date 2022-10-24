Hammond Manufacturing's (TSE:HMM.A) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Hammond Manufacturing (TSE:HMM.A) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hammond Manufacturing:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = CA$14m ÷ (CA$150m - CA$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Hammond Manufacturing has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.7% generated by the Electrical industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hammond Manufacturing, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Hammond Manufacturing's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Hammond Manufacturing. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 85%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hammond Manufacturing thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Hammond Manufacturing can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 114% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Hammond Manufacturing can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Hammond Manufacturing that you might find interesting.

