Hammond police officer dies after 5 week battle with COVID-19

The Guardian

The Elaine race massacre of 1919 is understood as one of the worst in US history. Parts of the story are still in dispute The history of the race massacre in Elaine, Arkansas, has always been contested. It is widely accepted that in 1919, a group of white men, with the backing of federal troops, tortured and killed scores of Black residents – the exact number is disputed but assumed to number at least in the hundreds – who were starting to organize against the exploitation of their labor. The ma