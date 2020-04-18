Do You Like Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Hammond Power Solutions Inc.'s (TSE:HPS.A), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Hammond Power Solutions's P/E ratio is 5.31. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 18.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hammond Power Solutions:

P/E of 5.31 = CA$6.020 ÷ CA$1.134 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Hammond Power Solutions's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Hammond Power Solutions has a lower P/E than the average (14.9) P/E for companies in the electrical industry.

TSX:HPS.A Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Hammond Power Solutions will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Hammond Power Solutions's 83% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 39% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Hammond Power Solutions's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 13% of Hammond Power Solutions's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Hammond Power Solutions's P/E Ratio

Hammond Power Solutions trades on a P/E ratio of 5.3, which is below the CA market average of 11.8. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.