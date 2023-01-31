Hampden County DA to release new evidence on slaying of Holly Piirainen of Grafton

Holly Piirainen

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will release evidence to the public relating to the 1993 slaying of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen of Grafton in a press conference in Springfield on Wednesday.

According to a notice from Gulluni's office, he will share recent developments concerning the investigation into Holly's death.

Holly disappeared Aug. 3, 1993. About 40 to 50 people searched through the night on that day.

Holly was last seen by her father, Richard Piirainen, heading toward the area of Allen and Shore Roads in Sturbridge. She and her family were vacationing at a cottage in Sturbridge and she was headed to a nearby home to play with puppies. Her sneaker was found on Shore Road.

After an 11-week search, her remains were discovered in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield on Oct. 23, 1993.

While there have been suspects, no one has been formally charged in the case over the past 30 years.

In 2018, Holly's family discussed the enduring pain of her death.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Hampden County District Attorney's office on Main Street in Springfield.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holly Piirainen murder: Hampden County DA to release new evidence