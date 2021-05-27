Hampden man indicted for throwing Molotov cocktails at Bangor apartment building

May 27—A 19-year-old Hampden man accused of throwing two Molotov cocktails at a Bangor apartment building in January was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count each of attempted murder and arson, both Class A crimes, and aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C crime.

Sunil Jones, who is free on $50,000 cash bail posted by his parents, allegedly tossed the two incendiary devices at the back of a 10-unit apartment building on the corner of Park Street and Penobscot Avenue. The address is 208 French St.

An arraignment date has not been set.

Jones was arrested Jan. 22. His defense attorney, Anthony Trask of Bangor, that day described Jones as a premed student at the University of Maine who did "a dumb thing."

Bail conditions include Jones living with his parents in Hampden under house arrest, no use or possession of incendiary devices, no contact with the victim or witnesses and not to be at the victim's apartment building. He is being supervised by Maine Pretrial Services.

On Jan. 13, a tenant of the building called 911 at about 8:45 p.m. to report that an object had been thrown at her apartment that caused a fire, according to Bangor police.

The Molotov cocktails were thrown at a window in the apartment building but did not break it, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal's office. The outside of the window casing had fire damage as a result of the bottle hitting the window.

The fire was extinguished quickly and damage to the building was minor but had to have exceeded $2,000 for Jones to be charged with aggravated criminal mischief.

If convicted of attempted murder or arson, Jones faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 if convicted of the criminal mischief charge. He also could be ordered to pay restitution for repairs to the building, if convicted.