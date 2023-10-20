Hampshire AI technology used to take blood pressure

The technology targets people who don't regularly engage with the NHS

A device that uses artificial intelligence to take a person's blood pressure could be rolled out across the country.

The Lifelight has been developed by a company based on the Southampton University Science Park.

In trials across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, patients look at a tablet screen that takes a blood pressure reading from their eyes in 40 seconds.

The technology targets people who do not regularly engage with the NHS.

Xim, the company behind Lifelight, has been running trials with the NHS since 2019 and claims it is already as accurate as the traditional inflatable cuff.

The company hopes the contactless technology will be made available for patients to use at home on their tablets and smart phones.

David Petronzio from Lifelight said the camera on the tablet detects colour changes, known as "microblushes", in a patient's face, which occur every time their heart beats.

Artificial intelligence is then used to translate the information into blood pressure, heart rate and respiration data.

Trials have taken part at Thornhill Baptist Church, in Southampton, and Paulsgrove surgery, in Portsmouth.

Dr Lindsay Welch, from Wessex Academic Health Science Network, said they are targeting five "key" places where people don't have regular cardiovascular checks.

She added that these are "also places where people are often struggling with money and have lots of other complex illnesses and social problems".

According to figures from Public Health England, 43% of people with hypertension in the UK are undiagnosed.

Dr Karen Kyd, a GP from Portsdown Group Practice, said: "High blood pressure is common and often doesn't have any symptoms.

"Left untreated, it can cause serious health problems including strokes, heart attacks, kidney disease and dementia, so it's especially important to take the time to get a simple check. Support can then be offered to bring the blood pressure under control.

"This initiative will help us to make tests even more accessible and provide innovative care to our patients."

