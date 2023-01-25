New Hampshire boy found suffering from severe burns has died, AG says

A young boy who was found suffering from severe burns inside a home in New Hampshire last week has died from his injuries, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Jaevion Riley, 7, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital, where he had been receiving treatment, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy on the child.

Officers responding to a report of a child who was not unconscious at a home on Eastern Avenue in Manchester on the morning of Jan. 17 found Riley with significant burns all over his body, Manchester police said.

Murtadah Mohammad, the 25-year-old father of the child, was arrested in connection with the incident. He is facing charges including first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The circumstances surrounding Riley’s suspicious death and the cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

