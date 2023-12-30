New Hampshire casino to shut down for 6 months, could re-open if sold by owner accused of fraud

HOLLY RAMER Associated Press
·2 min read
2

A New Hampshire casino owned by a former state senator accused of buying luxury cars with a fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief loan will be shut down Jan. 1 but allowed to reopen in six months if sold to a new owner, the state lottery commission said in a decision made public Thursday

The commission tried in August to permanently revoke Andy Sanborn’s gaming operator’s license, but he appealed the decision and requested a hearing before an independent examiner. That hearing was held earlier this month, and a decision was issued Wednesday.

Sanborn, a Republican from Bedford, owns the Concord Casino within The Draft Sports Bar and Grill in Concord and was seeking to open a much larger charitable gaming venue a few miles away. But the commission argued that his license should be revoked because he improperly obtained federal funds, misrepresented how he spent the money, paid himself large sums as rent and failed to keep accurate records overall.

According to the investigation, Sanborn fraudulently obtained $844,000 in funding from the Small Business Administration between December 2021 and February 2022. Casinos and charitable gaming facilities weren’t eligible for such loans, but Sanborn omitted his business name, “Concord Casino,” from his application and listed his primary business activity as “miscellaneous services,” officials said.

He’s accused of spending $181,000 on two Porsche race cars and $80,000 on a Ferrari for his wife. Sanborn also paid himself more than $183,000 for what he characterized as rent for his Concord properties, investigators said.

In his ruling, hearings examiner Michael King said it was not within his purview to determine if the loan application was fraudulent, but said filing it with “clear false and/or misleading information” was enough to suspend his license because such action “undermines the public confidence in charitable gaming.” He also rejected Sanborn’s claim that the cars were not purchased with the loan, saying there was a “straight line” from the receipt of the loan to the purchase of the vehicles. And he noted that none of the cars were American made, which violates the terms of the loan.

Revocation of the license was not appropriate, King said, because other license holders had been given opportunities to sell their businesses prior to suspensions or revocations.

Sanborn, who did not attend the hearing because he was at a medical appointment, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. His lawyer had argued that the state’s entire case was built on a sloppy investigation and unproven allegations about the COVID-19 relief loan.

At the time the allegations were announced in August, officials said federal authorities had been notified and that the state had begun a criminal investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories

  • What the OG Anunoby trade means for the Knicks and Raptors

    The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.

  • Now’s the last chance to send your name to one of Jupiter’s moons on NASA’s Europa Clipper

    NASA's Europa Clipper mission is set to launch in October 2024 to study whether the icy Jupiter moon could support life. In a campaign called Message in a Bottle, NASA has invited the public to have their names added to the spacecraft alongside a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón.

  • Steve Sarkisian facing full-circle moment against Washington in Sugar Bowl — 'He sparked U-Dub'

    Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.

  • The Morning After: The biggest tech stories of 2023

    The biggest stories this year: How OpenAI's ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year, Apple's switch to USB-C on the iPhone 15 brings more cable confusion, Microsoft officially owns Activision Blizzard.

  • These are the largest publicly-traded companies in each US state

    Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the biggest publicly traded companies in each state and Washington, D.C. based on market cap.

  • In Mexico City, a decades-long love affair with the Beetle - Read This

    In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.

  • It's not all doom and gloom: When cybersecurity gave us hope in 2023

    A funny — but true — joke at TechCrunch is that the security desk might as well be called the Department of Bad News, since, well, have you seen what we've covered of late? There is a never-ending supply of devastating breaches, pervasive surveillance and dodgy startups flogging the downright dangerous. When a security researcher found that a Bangladeshi government website was leaking the personal information of its citizens, clearly something was amiss. Viktor Markopoulos found the exposed data thanks to an inadvertently cached Google search result, which exposed citizen names, addresses, phone numbers and national identity numbers from the affected website.

  • NVIDIA nerfed its RTX 4090 graphics card for Chinese buyers, thanks to US export rules

    NVIDIA is launching a graphics card specifically for the Chinese market to comply with US export rules. The GeForce RTX 4090D is a lower-powered version of the traditional 4090 GPU.

  • Fox News apologizes for listing White Sox legend Frank Thomas as dead in their 'In Memoriam'

    The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.

  • Queen Naija hasn't spoken to her former 'American Idol' judges since making it big: 'You remember me when y'all booted me off the show? Look.'

    Queen Naija talks new music, relationships and dealing with trolls on X

  • The overlooked tech that kept cities moving in 2023

    Over here at TechCrunch, our time is often spent finding and reporting on the next new new thing in mobility, from autonomous drones and electric air taxis to self-driving trucks and even batteries made of paper. While this tech, in theory, may someday help people and goods move from point A to B, much of it is just that -- theory. Miami has been working with transit tech company Via to bring in on-demand transit since 2020. The service, formerly called GO Connect, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a first- and last-mile solution, filling in the gaps between where people live and major transit hubs.

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Are we starting to see the Juraj Slafkovsky breakout?

    With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.

  • Pets are good for your brain and other health news we learned this week

    These health tips can help you manage your weight and improve brain function.

  • These Cotton Bowl mascots are crafted from car tires

    For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.

  • Former Trump ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen admits using Google Bard to cite bogus court cases

    Donald Trump’s former “fixer,” Michael Cohen, used Google Bard to cite made-up legal cases that ended up in a federal court. Cohen admitted in unsealed court papers that he passed on documents referencing bogus cases to his lawyer, who then relayed them to a federal judge.

  • Facing roadblocks, China's robotaxi darlings apply the brakes

    A few years ago, robotaxis were the darlings of venture capitalists in China. With pockets overflowing, they spent generously on building self-driving vehicle fleets. Unlike some of their American counterparts that are buoyed by moneyed patrons, namely, Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise, China's robotaxi upstarts, including the autonomous vehicle arm under internet giant Baidu, find themselves eagerly seeking alternative revenue streams.

  • Here we go again: 2023's badly handled data breaches

    Last year, we compiled a list of 2022’s most poorly handled data breaches, looking back at the bad behavior of corporate giants when faced with hacks and breaches. The Electoral Commission, the watchdog responsible for overseeing elections in the United Kingdom, confirmed in August that it had been targeted by “hostile actors” that accessed the personal details — including full names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers and any personal images sent to the Commission — on as many as 40 million U.K. voters. While it may sound like the Electoral Commission was upfront about the cyberattack and its impact, the incident occurred in August 2021 — some two years ago — when hackers first gained access to the Commission's systems.

  • Should auld acquaintance be robot

    This is always a strange week for us. A month ago, EU antitrust regulators voiced the following concern: “Amazon may have the ability and the incentive to foreclose iRobot’s rivals by engaging in several foreclosing strategies aimed at preventing rivals from selling RVCs on Amazon’s online marketplace and/or at degrading their access to it.”

  • Anker chargers are up to 30 percent off, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

    Deals this week include Anker charging accessories, Apple AirTags, Hatch Restore 2 sleep machine and more.

  • Tech’s biggest losers in 2023

    The Engadget team's pick of the worst things that happened in tech in 2023.