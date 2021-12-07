New Hampshire college student found dead in woods after drinking with friends, police say

A University of New Hampshire student was found dead in the woods Sunday afternoon a day after he was reported missing, police said.

The Durham Police Department said it was first notified early Saturday that 22-year-old Vincenzo Lirosi had gone missing.

Police said Lirosi had been out drinking with his friends before going missing and had no phone or any identification with him. He was believed to have taken a path through a wooded area near Woodman Road as a shortcut to his residence, police said.

JACQUELINE AVANT DEATH HAS CELEBRITIES, COMMUNITIES IN FEAR OVER BRAZEN HOME INVASIONS

Lirosi was last seen between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and was reported missing just a couple of hours later, police said.

A New England Search and Rescue K-9 team found Lirosi’s body in a marshy area off of Coe Drive in Durham, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and the University of New Hampshire Police Department, assisted in search efforts.

Police said Lirosi’s family has been notified.

"Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family," Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said in a statement.

MISSING INDIANA WOMAN LAST SEEN IN SAN DIEGO NEARLY A MONTH AGO FOUND SAFE

Lirosi’s friend, Jordan Blanchard, told the local outlet WMUR-TV that Lirosi had left a fraternity party – where he reportedly got into a fight – before going missing.

"It’s pretty uncharacteristic of him," Blanchard told the station. "This is his first fight ever."

Fox News could not independently confirm that Lirosi had been in a fight prior to his disappearance.

"This is a very sad day for our community and right now we are focused on providing the support and resources needed for everyone who knew him or is impacted by his death," the University of New Hampshire said in a statement.

Story continues

Chief Kelley told Fox News that an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner's office is pending and results are expected in six weeks or more. He said foul play "has been ruled out."

The university said state and local authorities are continuing to investigate Lirosi’s death, but it is "not believed to be suspicious" at this time.

The University of New Hampshire Police Department said it was "deeply saddened by the loss of Vincenzo."

"Whether you knew him or not, he was one of us; please take care of yourselves and one another," the department said. "Reach out for help, be kind to one another and know that he is #ForeverAWildcat."