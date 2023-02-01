Hampshire County man indicted by federal grand jury

Feb. 1—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man with a prior conviction for domestic violence has been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jason Lee Gordon of Rio has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, in April 2022, law enforcement officers responded to a domestic incident involving Gordon and subsequently observed that he had driven his automobile into a ditch. Gordon was arrested for driving under the influence and police discovered nine guns and assorted ammunition in his automobile. One of the weapons was a ghost gun, or a privately manufactured firearm, while the other eight firearms were conventionally made.

It is alleged that Gordon, 36, has a prior conviction from Mineral County that prohibits him from possessing firearms. He was being held in the Eastern Regional Jail, pending arraignment, Thursday in federal court.