Hampshire County man sentenced in child pornography case

Sep. 12—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Romney man was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in federal prison after he was convicted of a child pornography charge, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney.

Dakota Brian Whetzel, 25, was found guilty of possession of child pornography and sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh.

According to court documents, West Virginia State Police received a CyberTip about child pornography that led to a search warrant of Whetzel's apartment. Officers seized electronic devices and found hundreds of child pornography images, some depicting children under the age of 12.