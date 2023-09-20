Hampshire County man sentenced on federal drug distribution, firearm charges

Sep. 20—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of drug distribution and firearm charges in U.S. District Court.

Erik Lee Kurz, 29, of Augusta, was sentenced for heroin, fentanyl and firearms charges.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kurz, also known as "Edub," worked with others to sell heroin and fentanyl from Baltimore to Hampshire and Mineral counties in West Virginia.

Investigators found several firearms and ammunition in his vehicle and found fentanyl and additional firearms in his home, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney.