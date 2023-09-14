Hampshire County man sentenced on federal drug trafficking, firearm charges

Sep. 14—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man was sentenced to a 13-year prison term after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm charges in U.S. District Court.

Hugh Kendall Shumaker, 64, of Augusta, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh for methamphetamine trafficking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Shumaker, also known as "Kenny," was identified during an investigation as a source of crystal methamphetamine for other distributors in Hampshire County and elsewhere.

Officers conducted a search of his home and found methamphetamine, 31 firearms, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and cash.