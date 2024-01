Jan. 11—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — An Augusta man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to nine years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Timmy Leo Lambert Sr., 59, was selling methamphetamine in Hampshire County. Investigators searched Lambert's home and found methamphetamines, 16 firearms, $4,100 in counterfeit money and a bulletproof vest.