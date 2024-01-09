Hampshire County men sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

Jan. 9—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Two Hampshire County men were among four sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court for drug trafficking crimes in the Northern District of West Virginia.

James Davis Graham, also known as "JD Graham," 41, of Augusta, was sentenced to 18 months for selling heroin and fentanyl.

Jeanette L. Henkel, 32, of Augusta, was sentenced to 41 months for charges of selling heroin and fentanyl.

Jonathan Ross Blankenbaker, 32, of Inwood, was sentenced to five years of probation for eutylone trafficking.

Gary Weldon, also known as "Fatboy," 36, of Baltimore, was sentenced to eight years for two heroin charges.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Weldon, Graham and Henkel were working with others to transport heroin and fentanyl from Baltimore to Hampshire County.

Court documents show that in addition to the sale of drugs, firearms were trafficked and traded for drugs. The investigation yielded several firearms, ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force led the investigation.