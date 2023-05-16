New Hampshire couple accused of hosting underage drinking party that sent 2 to hospital

A New Hampshire couple was arrested after police say they hosted a large underage drinking party at their house that resulted in two minors being sent to the hospital over the weekend.

Christopher Getter, 50, and Lisa Getter, 49, both of Hollis, were summonsed to appear in Nashua District Court on charge of facilitating an underage alcohol house party, according to the Hollis Police Department.

Officers and EMS crews responding to a report of a juvenile suffering from a head laceration at a home on Eastman Lane in Hollis just after 11:45 p.m. on Saturday learned a party was taking place.

A total of two minors were transported from the scene for treatment. They were treated and later release. Police didn’t say what led up to their injuries.

“There was an overwhelming amount of evidence that minors were in possession of, and consuming alcohol,” the police department said in a statement.

Police say additional charges could be filed against the couple.

An investigation remains ongoing.

