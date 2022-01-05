New Hampshire COVID-19 Milestone: 2,004 Deaths Since March 2020

Tony Schinella
·4 min read

CONCORD, NH — The announcement of 31 deaths due to or related to COVID-19 on Tuesday by state officials brought New Hampshire across another coronavirus milestone: more than 2,000 fatalities.

Since March 2020, 2,004 people have died in New Hampshire. More than half of the deaths, 1,091, were people who were 80 years of age or older. Only one person under 19 has died while four in the 20 to 29 age bracket have died. Eighty-eight percent of all deaths were people 50 or older. Fifteen of the deaths were health care workers, according to the state.

Hillsborough County recorded most of the deaths — 783, while 409 in Rockingham County and 173 in Merrimack County have died. Strafford County reported 168 deaths while Belknap reported 149 deaths. All of the other New Hampshire Counties have fewer than 100 deaths each.

Nearly 205,000 Granite Staters have contracted coronavirus since March 2020 — meaning the death rate for COVID-19 has dropped below 1 percent.

There were around 9,200 active cases as of Tuesday. In New Hampshire’s 26 hospitals, 381 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down about 100 from the peak hospitalization period in early December.

The state reported that around 56 percent of residents have been vaccinated with around 62.5 percent with at least one shot. Around 480,000 residents have chosen not to take the shots.

The state does not have information about "breakthrough" cases or deaths — people who were vaccinated but still became infected or died. However, a number of hospitals are independently reporting the data.

Last week, the New Hampshire Hospital Association reported around 63 percent of hospitalizations were people who were unvaccinated. On Tuesday, Concord Hospital reported that 60 percent of its hospitalizations were unvaccinated people. That number is down from 66 to 76 percent of unvaccinated patients at the hospital in December — meaning vaccinated patients at the hospital have increased to around 40 percent. At Laconia and Franklin hospitals, 43 percent were unvaccinated. On Dec. 23, 83 percent of the patients in Laconia and Franklin were unvaccinated, according to the hospital.

About 3.9 million tests have been administered with 81.4 percent of residents being tested at least once.

Testing data by the state, however, is limited due to thousands of in-home tests being delivered to people in the state who may test positive but are not required to report the results to the state.

A number of mainstream news outlets have been reporting an explosion in hospitalizations involving children. But that does not appear to be happening in New Hampshire.

According to state data, of the 2,865 hospitalizations, only 48 have been residents who were 19 or younger. Six months ago, when there were 1,639 hospitalizations, 23 were under 19. More than 83 percent of all hospitalizations were Granite Staters who were 50 years of age or older.

COVID-19 Info For NH

COVID-19 is a disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus is spread through the transfer of microscopic respiratory droplets, usually by coughing, sneezing, or exposure to others who are sick, whether they show symptoms or not.

Since the discovery of the first case in New Hampshire in March 2020, there have been a number of recommendations and changes to recommendations on how to prevent the virus and disease. The latest New Hampshire Universal Best Practices for the public, businesses, and schools can be found linked here, in PDF format. For resources in NH, including vaccine, testing, and treatment information, visit the state's resources and guidance page, linked here.

Basic health concepts to reduce the risk of infection include ensuring social distancing (staying 3 to 6 feet away from other people); washing hands with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds) or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol; wearing a facemask in indoor public spaces or outdoor spaces with large crowds; avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth, and sneezing into a sleeve or tissue that is disposed of later; avoid sharing dishes, glasses, bedding, and other household items when sick; clean or disinfect high-touch surfaces; avoid public transportation when sick; and work remotely, if possible.

Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Omicron symptoms: What we know about illness caused by the new variant

    Omicron variant symptoms may be different than previous Covid strains. Learn what you should know about Omicron symptoms and what to look out for.

  • If You Use This Common Medication, Contact Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

    The right medication can go a long way in taking care of everything from sleepless nights to chronic pain. In fact, they can be so helpful that it can be easy to keep using them without much thought. But due to a new recall from the Food&Drug Administration (FDA), you may want to take a moment to check if one medication in your daily routine could be affected. Read on to see which popular product is being pulled from pharmacies.RELATED: If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says. Tar

  • Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

    Months after recovering from SARS-CoV-2 infection, survivors have elevated levels of antibodies that can mistakenly attack their own organs and tissues, even if they had not been severely ill, according to new findings. Among 177 healthcare workers who had recovered from confirmed coronavirus infections contracted before the availability of vaccines, all had persistent autoantibodies, including ones that can cause chronic inflammation and injury of the joints, skin and nervous system. "We would not normally expect to see such a diverse array of autoantibodies elevated in these individuals or stay elevated for as long six months after full clinical recovery," said Susan Cheng of the Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles.

  • Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests

    The high-transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially mean that as it rips its way through the […] The post Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests appeared first on TheGrio.

  • New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France

    Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations. It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed. While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is ...

  • Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

    Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said

  • Patients line up for Louisiana's first smokable medical marijuana; balk at prices

    Monday was the first day Louisiana's medical marijuana pharmacies could offer the raw, smokable product as an option for patients.

  • What your back pain is telling you about your health

    New data from the ZOE Covid Study has revealed that lower-back pain is one of the eight tell-tale symptoms of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

  • Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency due to virus surge

    Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency, allowing National Guard troops to help fight surging COVID-19 cases.

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw Shreds 'Idiot' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene As Feud Escalates

    The two Republican lawmakers have had an increasingly testy relationship.

  • 8 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say Doctors

    As coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to climb across the country, many people want to know what they can do to stop the spread of the devastating virus that has already killed more than 820,000. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, if every one of us followed some simple "fundamentals," we could collectively flatten the COVID-19 curves and save lives. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases s

  • Can't Find a KN95 or N95 Mask? This Expert Says to Double Up on These 2 Types of Face Coverings

    Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University says that while N95 and KN95 masks are the most efficient in the fight against omicron, cloth and disposable masks combined work too

  • HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now

    So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they’re sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, … The post HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Signs of autism can be spotted earlier than thought, studies say. Why that’s good news

    Earlier identification and treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder could lessen the severity of symptoms, according to the studies.

  • NY makes major adjustment to COVID hospitalization reporting during omicron surge

    New York adjusted how hospitals report patient intake amid the omicron spike.

  • A Month of Mediterranean Diet Dinners to Eat in January

    This month-long dinner plan will keep you feeling satisfied and healthy all January long. These recipes feature ingredients favored in the Mediterranean diet, like high-fiber whole grains, lots of nutrient-rich veggies, lean sources of protein and heart-healthy fat sources. Research shows that eating more of these good-for-you foods can help keep your heart healthy, protect against certain types of cancer and even support brain health as you age.

  • Record COVID hospitalizations in Illinois

    Illinois public health officials reported 20,866 new COVID cases and 30 deaths Monday.

  • London may be moving beyond the peak of the omicron variant

    LONDON - Early evidence suggests the British capital may be past the worst of the highly transmissible omicron variant, beginning to move beyond a peak that was lower than some models predicted and has remained manageable for hospitals. Reports of new cases in London have been plateauing and admissions to the city's hospitals have been slowing, according to official tallies. While admissions were growing by as much as 15% a day in late December, they dropped to 5% increases over the New Year's w

  • Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

    A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn't make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places. People might mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, says Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota.

  • How safe are indoor gyms during Omicron surge? What experts say

    Experts say everyone should be wearing a mask, and many recommend vaccine verification requirements. But even with both of those, there are risks.