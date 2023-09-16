New Hampshire doctor accused of prescribing opioids illegally
New Hampshire doctor accused of prescribing opioids illegally
New Hampshire doctor accused of prescribing opioids illegally
These handy facial wipes cleanse and brighten your complexion in just one step.
Some people are born with duplicates of their internal sex organs.
To post or not to post? One woman is receiving mixed responses after taking to TikTok to recount a "sinister" conversation she overheard. The post Woman’s TikTok storytime about overhearing ‘sinister’ bridesmaids gossiping about a bride prompts debate appeared first on In The Know.
Despite the allegations against Colleen Ballinger, JoJo Siwa defended her in a podcast appearance and said it was "based off of lies."
Make way for another Dutch class action privacy damages lawsuit -- this one targeting the company formerly known as Twitter (now X Corp); and MoPub, the mobile ad platform it used to own (before selling it to AppLovin at the start of last year), which is accused of "illegal trafficking" of millions of app users' personal data. While X no longer owns MoPub it was the owner and operator of the mobile adtech during the period the litigation targets -- including several years when the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was in application. The suit, which is an opt out (rather than an opt in) class claim, alleges the MoPub adtech platform unlawfully tracked app users, collecting people's data as they used third party software such as games, period trackers and dating apps, and then sharing/trading what could be very sensitive personal data on users with scores of companies without the individuals' knowledge or consent -- something the plaintiffs contend is a clear violation of the GDPR.
Google stock may be at an inflection point as the company locks horns with the FTC and tech gets serious about commercializing AI.
A wellness influencer's MasterClass on eyesight and essential oils has reached beyond her 27,000 followers.
Hear from the 3 women who helped get actor sentenced to decades in prison for rape, plus all the latest.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Mel Tucker’s response to the Title IX investigation and predict possible successors in the event that Tucker is let go from the Spartans.
Jim Trotter believes he was let go by the NFL after asking Roger Goodell about the league's lack of diversity.
"Anything you can do to save our child, we're in, we'll do it," one mom said.
Mel Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension in 2021.
Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.
Buehler and the Dodgers had hoped he'd return in time for the playoffs after he underwent Tommy John surgery last August.
For years, Earle has said that her nose changed after she was prescribed Accutane, a medication used to treat severe acne. Is it true?
Hermoso has said that the kiss between her and Rubiales was not consensual, despite Rubiales insisting that it was.
Iowa State's starting QB last year faces a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.
3 questions for the former adult film star on her challenging year, which involved a long stay in the hospital.
One of these formerly celebrated filmmakers has a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In the newest uproar you might have missed, Elon Musk says X, formerly Twitter, will file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League. Musk accused the ADL, an organization that works to combat antisemitism, extremism and bigotry, of falsely accusing him and X of being antisemitic. "To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!" tweeted the billionaire celebrity on Monday.