New Hampshire GOP debate canceled after Haley and Trump won't commit

That appears to be it for the Republican primary debates. ABC News and WMUR-TV announced on Tuesday they were canceling their scheduled New Hampshire debate after both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump refused an invitation.

“We’ve had five great debates in this campaign,” Haley said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I will do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.”

ABC News, who had planned on hosting one of two scheduled debates in coordination with WMUR-TV, issued an ultimatum shortly thereafter: Both Haley and Trump would have until 5 p.m. to commit to the Thursday event. The other event, which is supposed to be hosted by CNN on Sunday, also looks to be in doubt.

DeSantis attacked Haley after her statement, accusing her of being “afraid to debate,” and offering to debate “two empty podiums” if his rivals failed to show. He won’t get that chance, at least not at the first now-defunct debate.

Trump, who has opted out of every presidential debate this primary season, didn’t seem inclined to change his mind amid the looming deadline, either. His campaign spokesman Steven Cheung texted a pretty clear response when asked about whether the former president would be in attendance: “There’s a debate?”

And so, two minutes after the deadline, ABC News released a second statement: “Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race. As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire,” a spokesperson said.