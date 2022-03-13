New Hampshire ‘Governor For A Day’ Initiative Returns In 2022

CONCORD, NH — Gov. Chris Sununu is reactivating the “Governor for a Day” initiative after it has been on hiatus for two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally started in 2018, “Governor for a Day” fosters civics education and promotes youth involvement in state government. The competition is open to all middle and high school students in New Hampshire.

To be considered, applicants need to submit an essay, of between 250 and 500 words, completing the sentence, “If I were governor for a day, I would …” One student will be selected from the entries. They will get to spend the day with Sununu participating in a day’s worth of events and educational experiences.

“The Governor for a Day Program is an exciting opportunity to directly engage students in our state and local government,” Sununu said. “I am thrilled that we are able to launch this program once again and I look forward to reading what New Hampshire students would do as Governor for a Day.”

Submissions are due by Friday, April 22, and may be submitted by email to GovernorForADay@nh.gov, by mail, or via Facebook Messenger (@GovernorChrisSununu). Additional details and competition criteria can be found here or at GovernorForADay.nh.gov.

This article originally appeared on the Nashua Patch