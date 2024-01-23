New Hampshire investigating fake Biden robocalls

New Hampshire is investigating a series of robocalls appearing to impersonate President Joe Biden that urge voters not to take part in Tuesday's primary. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is investigating robocalls that appeared to be an artificially generated voice of President Joe Biden encouraging people not to vote in Tuesday's state primary.

The message appeared to falsely portray that it was delivered by the political committee that supported Biden's write-in campaign in the state, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement Monday.

"These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters," it said." New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely.

"Voting in New Hampshire Presidential Election does not preclude a voter from additionally voting in the November General Election."

Biden's name will not appear on the ballot after the Democratic National Committee decided to make South Carolina its first primary and no delegates will be given as a result. A group of grassroots activists organized a write-in campaign for Biden for the state's Democratic primary.

The office encouraged New Hampshire residents to call the state's Department of Justice Election Law Unit if they receive similar robocalls and give them the date and time of the message and its contents.

The robocalls tell voters to "save your vote" until the November general election.

"Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday," the calls said, according to NBC News.

Kathy Sullivan, the former New Hampshire Democratic leader who is leading Biden's write-in effort, said news of the robocalls angered her.

"My head exploded, and I said, 'I can't believe that some son of a gun is trying to suppress the vote on Tuesday,'" Sullivan told National Public Radio.