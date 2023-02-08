Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire service to help earthquake search and rescue

A group of Hampshire firefighters have arrived in Turkey to help search and rescue efforts following an earthquake.

More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed after the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said nine of their staff are among 77 UK search and rescue specialists in Turkey.

It said: "Our thoughts go out to all those affected."

On Tuesday, UK search and rescue specialists, four search dogs, and rescue equipment arrived in Gaziantep in south east Turkey to join the emergency response.

The Hampshire firefighters are joining staff from Scotland, Mid and West Wales, South Wales, Cheshire, Essex, Greater Manchester, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, London and Merseyside.

The team will use specialist search equipment including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment, and propping and shoring tools.

The aim of the specialists is to cut into buildings and locate survivors in the rubble, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

An emergency medical team was also on the flight to conduct a full assessment on the ground, it added.

