Hampshire and Isle of Wight weekly round-up: 12 November - 18 November

The story of Faith the fox recovering well after being freed from a plastic tube stuck around her neck was among our most read stories this week in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Fox found with plastic around neck 'doing well'

A fox that was found with a plastic tube stuck around its neck is recovering well, rescuers have said.

Locals first reported the distressed animal wandering the streets of Gosport, Hampshire, three weeks ago.

Second Chance Fox Rescue and Rehabilitation in North Baddesley captured the fox after several failed rescue missions.

Christmas market has 'UK's tallest Ferris wheel'

A city centre Christmas market this year includes what has been described as the UK's tallest Ferris wheel.

Organisers S&D Leisure stepped in to save the Above Bar Street market in 2022, after a last minute cancellation.

Now the company has returned to host the market, running between 16 November and 2 January, and will be offering "breath-taking" views of the city.

Cash help offered to flood-hit islanders

Residents and businesses hit by floods across the Isle of Wight after Storm Babet can apply for government funding.

Water rushed into properties and roads and railway lines were left underwater during heavy rainfall on 25 October.

Isle of Wight Council said up to £500 was available per household to help those whose homes suffered internal flood damage "with immediate costs".

City sees 20% of pharmacies close in five years

The closures have been blamed on staff shortages, funding issues and rising costs

A city has held its first pharmacy summit to address the rising number of closures in the area.

It comes as figures revealed Portsmouth had lost about 20% of its pharmacies in the past five years - down from 41 to 32.

The event, hosted by Portsmouth City Council, saw NHS leaders and industry professionals discuss the challenges faced locally.

Plaque found during historic gateway repairs

A plaque and a newspaper from 1937 have been found during repairs to the roof of a historic city gateway.

Southampton City Council said a contractor found the items while working on the West Gate, off the Western Esplanade.

Two pages from the Daily Echo newspaper, dated 30 March 1937, were alongside a lead plaque stamped with the name Fred Pitcher.

