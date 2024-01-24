New Hampshire To Issue Verdict On Nikki Haley’s Best Shot

Granite State voters have the best (maybe, only) chance to infuse the Republican primary with some drama Tuesday, when former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley makes her (possibly, last) stand against former President Donald Trump.

New Hampshire’s high number of unaffiliated voters, independent streak and high level of educational attainment give Haley her best opportunity to at least slow the Trump nomination juggernaut. Recent polls, though, show the former president well ahead.

With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropping out over the weekend, it’s a two-person race.