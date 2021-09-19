New Hampshire jobless claims continue to drop

First-time unemployment claims in New Hampshire declined again last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.

There were 360 new applications for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Sept. 11 – 69 fewer claims than the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.

The state reported 15 new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week, the same as in the previous week, according to the report.

Meanwhile, continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 3,551 in the week ending Sept. 4, a decrease of 1,077 over the previous week.

PUA and other federal unemployment programs ended officially on Sept. 6, after Congress declined to renew the pandemic jobless assistance.

New Hampshire is one of 25 states that prematurely ended its participation in the programs, which prompted a lawsuit by a group of jobless workers who have asked a judge to reinstate the PUA program for those eligible and provide payments dating back to mid-June, when the state ended its participation. The outcome of that case is still pending.

The state has distributed more than $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.

New Hampshire's jobless rate went up slightly to 3% in August – but is still one of the lowest rates in the nation, according to the New Hampshire Employment Security,

Nationally, there were 332,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Sept. 11, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped by 187,000 to more than 2.66 million nationally for the week that ended Sept. 4, the agency said.

Overall, an estimated 12.1 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Aug. 28, the agency reported.

