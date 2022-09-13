New Hampshire judge revokes bail for stepmother of Harmony Montgomery

A New Hampshire judge on Tuesday revoked the bail for Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery, who is now considered to be the victim of a homicide.

Kayla, 32, appeared in court after she was arrested Friday for skipping out on a dispositional conference related to charges of welfare fraud and theft by deception, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Kayla was slated to appear in court on Sept. 8 but she never showed up, prompting a warrant for her arrest.

She was located Friday at a residence in Manchester and taken into custody.

This latest incident was one of many legal troubles for Montgomery who was previously arrested on perjury charges in June.

In August, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announced that the search for Harmony had shifted to a homicide investigation.

Multiple sources of investigative information and new biological evidence led investigators to conclude that Harmony was murdered in early December of 2019, according to Formella and Aldenberg.

Harmony’s remains have not yet been located.

